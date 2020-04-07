Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.42. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $215.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.40 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTTR. BidaskClub raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Otter Tail from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.