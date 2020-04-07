Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 17,736 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,736 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 369,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,305.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 707,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,295,000 after purchasing an additional 907,478 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,245.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.26.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.