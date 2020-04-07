Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,795 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 170.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,076 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $721,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,855,000 after acquiring an additional 72,419 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,595,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,326,000 after acquiring an additional 332,219 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $19.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $40.65.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

