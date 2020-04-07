Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,877 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Seabridge Gold worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 74,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Seabridge Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SA. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Seabridge Gold from $30.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

NYSE SA opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $584.20 million, a PE ratio of -67.71 and a beta of 0.41. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $16.55.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

