Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,080 Shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.39 on Tuesday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%.

