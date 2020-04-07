Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,646 Shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 197,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 119,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UFPI shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

In other news, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $36.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.85.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.59%.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

