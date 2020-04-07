Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 9,574 Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 186,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,025 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KIE opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $37.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.