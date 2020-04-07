Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSGOF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of LSGOF stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 9.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

