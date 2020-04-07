Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on shares of Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.82 ($63.75).

Shares of ETR LXS opened at €40.06 ($46.58) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.26. Lanxess has a one year low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company’s fifty day moving average is €42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

