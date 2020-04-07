Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Buy Rating from Baader Bank

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “MuNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Baader Bank hat Lanxess von Add” auf Buy” hochgestuft, das Kursziel aber von 60 auf 46 Euro gesenkt. Den europaischen Chemieunternehmen stehe in den kommenden drei bis vier Monaten wegen der Covid-19-Pandemie ein herber Abschwung bevor, schrieb Analyst Markus Mayer in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Im Gegensatz zur Zeit der Finanzkrise in den Jahren 2008 und 2009 aber sei Lanxess nun defensiver aufgestellt und durfte damit deutlich weniger anfallig fur zyklische Schwankungen sein. Zudem konnten die Aktien von der starken Bilanz des Unternehmens profitieren./la/he

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.04.2020 / 17:24 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / / CEST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LNXSF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lanxess presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LNXSF opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Lanxess has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.11.

Lanxess Company Profile

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

