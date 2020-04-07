Leidos (LDOS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Leidos (NYSE: LDOS):

4/2/2020 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Leidos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/20/2020 – Leidos is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2020 – Leidos was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $116.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/19/2020 – Leidos was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2020 – Leidos had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $117.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Leidos had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock.

Leidos stock opened at $94.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $63.63 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94.

Get Leidos Holdings Inc alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 11.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Leidos in the third quarter worth about $1,104,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 349.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,819,000 after buying an additional 188,427 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,067,000 after buying an additional 932,600 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.