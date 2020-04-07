LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Trading 7.8% Higher

Shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) traded up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.37 and last traded at $132.29, 215,778 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 312,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.45.

Get LHC Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $531.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.