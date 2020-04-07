LifePlan Financial Group Inc Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $1,997.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,927.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,848.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $949.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,338.84.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

