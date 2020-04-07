LifePlan Financial Group Inc Has $62,000 Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 76.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,156,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 137.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 8,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 137,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.47. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $56.27 and a 1 year high of $100.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5965 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

