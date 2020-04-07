LifePlan Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,770,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 439.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 33,053 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $39.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96.

