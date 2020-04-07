LifePlan Financial Group Inc Purchases New Shares in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 645,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cna Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $20,189,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,157,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 109,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cna Financial by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,121,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 95,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cna Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Cna Financial stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Cna Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $26.52 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cna Financial Corp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

