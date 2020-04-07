LifePlan Financial Group Inc Sells 767 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 63,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16,611 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPUS opened at $59.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $81.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

