LifePlan Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

LifePlan Financial Group Inc cut its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,315,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 65,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $46.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

