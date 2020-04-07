Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.08. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.25.

LECO opened at $72.04 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,340,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 705,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,208,000 after acquiring an additional 207,092 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,987,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 310,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,072,000 after purchasing an additional 91,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

