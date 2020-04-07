Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research note issued on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Shares of LNC opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.15.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln National by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Lisa Buckingham acquired 2,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,251.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,900 shares of company stock valued at $116,305 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

