Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €165.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €197.32 ($229.44).

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at €164.95 ($191.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of €166.97 and a 200-day moving average of €180.02. Linde has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($151.69) and a fifty-two week high of €208.60 ($242.56).

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.