Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Shares Up 9.8%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) shares shot up 9.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $5.93, 1,343,845 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,540,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LGF.A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Lions Gate Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lions Gate Entertainment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

