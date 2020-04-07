Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) Trading 13.1% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Liquidia Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s share price traded up 13.1% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.60, 145,316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 10% from the average session volume of 132,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Specifically, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc bought 52,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $258,503.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Liquidia Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.47.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies Inc will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Liquidia Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidia Technologies by 520.5% in the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 958,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 804,004 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liquidia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Liquidia Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,658,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

