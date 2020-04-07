Loop Capital Cuts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $12.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

PLAY has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.05.

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $11.49 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60. The stock has a market cap of $311.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

