LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Shares Up 10% Following Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) shares shot up 10% during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $30.11 and last traded at $29.94, 368,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average session volume of 367,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

A number of analysts recently commented on LTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $502,175,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 36.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

