Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $195.70 and last traded at $194.95, 2,456,976 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 2,042,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,063 shares of company stock worth $40,796,369 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile (NASDAQ:LULU)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.