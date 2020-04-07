LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stake Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 53.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 312,408 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.08% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $25,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $285,621,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,204,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,162 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,730,000 after purchasing an additional 988,155 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,072,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,085,384,000 after purchasing an additional 738,892 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $62,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.62. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.05.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

