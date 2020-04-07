M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Price Up 16.1% After Dividend Announcement

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s stock price rose 16.1% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.52, approximately 990,629 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 629,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $46.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $58,254.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares in the company, valued at $364,628.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,276 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,326 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth about $563,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in M.D.C. by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.