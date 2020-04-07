Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 12,479 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 401.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $516.24 on Tuesday. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $628.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.73. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.47.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

