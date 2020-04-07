Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 6,015 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $307,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,258.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,863.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,381 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.06.

NYSE:HCA opened at $93.58 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

