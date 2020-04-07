Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 64,401 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 373.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,401 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.87.

ROST opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average of $109.20.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

