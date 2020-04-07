Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,187 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $10,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 662,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,199,000 after acquiring an additional 366,575 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 659,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after buying an additional 180,556 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 702,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,162,000 after buying an additional 91,463 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

NYSE INSP opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.35. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Chau Quang Khuong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $6,240,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mudit K. Jain sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $38,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,600.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,332 shares of company stock valued at $50,863,978 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

