Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $6.68 Million Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,430 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 953,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,181,000 after acquiring an additional 34,709 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,516,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 272,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after acquiring an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $46.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.