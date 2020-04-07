Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $8.43 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 110,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 6,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Fortive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $89.48.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised Fortive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.31.

In other news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $211,998.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,124.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,089 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,434 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

