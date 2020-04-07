Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $788,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 64,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $101.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.