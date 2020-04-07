Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 307,673 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Duke Realty worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Shares of DRE opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.30.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

