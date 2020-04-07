Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 101,433 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 198.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,433 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $9,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYD. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

