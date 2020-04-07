Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 6,685 Shares of Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Embraer SA (NYSE:ERJ) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 533,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Embraer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 20,536,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,253,000 after purchasing an additional 658,529 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Embraer by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 14,617,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,900,000 after buying an additional 774,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Embraer by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,785,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after buying an additional 82,007 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Embraer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,763,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,364,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Embraer by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,607,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after buying an additional 318,450 shares in the last quarter. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $6.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Embraer SA has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $20.92.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Embraer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jets, Service & Support, and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

