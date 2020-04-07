Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 11,800 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $3,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC opened at $182.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.70.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

