Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,412 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Nomura upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of COF stock opened at $49.42 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.67. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

