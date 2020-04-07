Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 151,502 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,502 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,463,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PPL by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,343,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,192 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in PPL by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,583,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,033,000 after purchasing an additional 555,053 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,904,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,790,000 after purchasing an additional 908,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,244,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,733,000 after purchasing an additional 421,043 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. PPL Corp has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $387,478.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,448,373.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PPL has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

