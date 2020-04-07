Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 6,075 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.64.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Insiders have sold a total of 16,843 shares of company stock worth $2,027,186 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.00.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.