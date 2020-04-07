Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 639,483 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,748,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 639,483 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,842,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after buying an additional 497,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,803,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 70,544 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 45,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 192,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 11,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $38,353.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 246,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,304.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 54,017 shares of company stock valued at $153,906 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

