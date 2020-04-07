Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,822 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,797,000 after buying an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,814,000 after buying an additional 324,828 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of McKesson by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 524,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after buying an additional 321,063 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in McKesson by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,597,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 602,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 214,509 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total transaction of $506,940.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $135.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.53. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $111.71 and a 52 week high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

