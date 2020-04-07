Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after buying an additional 141,169 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 861,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 647,251 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cleveland Research downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Macy’s stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. Macy’s Inc has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.79%.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

