Magnachip Semiconductor Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MX)

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,638 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 320% compared to the average volume of 628 call options.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 47.90% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnachip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 39,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $564,290.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock worth $3,145,060 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

