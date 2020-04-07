Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MBUU has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Malibu Boats from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.63.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $385.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.10. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $52.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.19.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,241,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 735.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 153,796 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

