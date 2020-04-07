Man Group plc Boosts Stake in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Zscaler worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 40.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 1,976 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $80,996.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,801 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,592.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,607 shares of company stock worth $14,314,167 over the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.93. Zscaler Inc has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $101.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.