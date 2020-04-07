Man Group plc Grows Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 154.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.06% of Cyberark Software worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cyberark Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cyberark Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

