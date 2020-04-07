Man Group plc Has $2.62 Million Position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Man Group plc cut its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,583 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 726,961 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of LogMeIn worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOGM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,547,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 152,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of LogMeIn by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 35,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LogMeIn by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LogMeIn stock opened at $83.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. LogMeIn Inc has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.89.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. LogMeIn had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LogMeIn Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $344,956.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGM. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Northland Securities lowered LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LogMeIn currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.12.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

